Gas pipe leak | Kremlin Peskov comments on gas pipeline damage: “Worrying news”

Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov commented on the gas pipeline damage to the press. The Russian media suspected that Russia would be blamed for the damage, like the Nord Stream explosions a year ago.

The Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov described the information about the damage to the Balticconnector gas pipeline running between Finland and Estonia as worrying.

Peskov commented on the issue on Wednesday at his regular press conference. The act has been suspected to be intentional.

News agency Ria novosti reported that Peskov said the Kremlin was waiting for more information.

“I have no technical knowledge. I don’t know if our special services have such information, but of course this is worrying news,” Peskov said, according to the Reuters news agency.

Peskov also referred to a year ago for blasting the Nord Stream gas pipelines.

“We know that dangerous precedents have already been set in the Baltic Sea for carrying out terrorist attacks against critical infrastructure. I mean attacks on Nord Stream,” Peskov said, according to Reuters.

Balticconnector the pipe damage was widely reported in Russia on Tuesday evening, but mostly quite factually. The matter did not become front page news and the authorities did not comment on it at first.

International media, such as Yle and the news agency Bloomberg, were cited in the news coverage.

Russian RBC publication says that Finnish decision-makers suspect Russia of the act. It names Yle as its source.

RBC says that it has sent a question about the pipeline issue to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. At the time of publication of the news, it had not received an answer to its question.

Second Russian publication Appeal writes that “if the version of the terrorist attack is confirmed, there is a danger that Russia will be tried to blame it again”.

Vedomosti says that it has not yet been announced who is responsible for the act, but according to “several unofficial versions” the responsibility could be “the United States, Ukraine or Russia”.

In its story, Vedomosti interviewed a pro-Russia and Accused of Kremlin disinformation Editor-in-Chief of the Rubaltic.ru portal Aleksandr Nosovich.

According to Nosovič, accusations against Russia can be expected from Estonia rather than from Finland, but “inappropriate behavior” could also be expected from Finland, which has joined NATO.

Also a couple of Russian war blogger Telegram channels, Brjus called mixed Golos Mordora, has commented on the situation. The channels reminded that Finland and Estonia are NATO countries and recalled the Nord Stream explosions a year ago, for which Russia, among others, has been blamed.

Pozivnoi Brjus said that the Finnish authorities do not yet have the official results of the investigation, but that “you can already tell from the rhetoric of the media what they might be like”.

On Tuesday, news about the Finnish government’s desire to facilitate the confiscation of Russian-owned real estate attracted more Russian readers than the damage to the gas pipeline. Several news reports questioned the legality of the actions.