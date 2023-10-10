Gas pipe leak | Gasgrid: The capacity of Inkoo’s lng terminal is quite sufficient for winter demand

According to Gasgrid, which operates the gas network, the capacity of the Inkoo LNG terminal exceeds the demand for natural gas in winter.

Liquefied the supply of natural gas (LNG) in Finland is also secured in winter, even though the repair of the Balticconnector gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia will stretch into the winter season, which increases gas demand, according to the authorities and Gasgrid Finland, which operates the gas network.

Director General of the Ministry of Labor and Economic Affairs Riku Huttunen said the Prime Minister on Tuesday Petteri Orpon (kok) and the authorities at a joint press conference that it will take months to repair the gas pipeline, but the supply of natural gas has been secured with the help of the Inkoo LNG terminal ship.

Huttunen said that Inkoo’s lng terminal was put into use just in case of such situations and that the interruption of pipeline gas transmission does not cause immediate problems in terms of energy supply.

Year The capacity of the then-opened Inkoo LNG terminal clearly exceeds the expected demand for natural gas in winter, according to Gasgrid Finland, which operates the Finnish gas network.

The capacity of Inkoo’s lng terminal is approximately 140 gigawatt hours per day, while the corresponding capacity of Balticconnector’s gas pipeline was 55 gigawatt hours per day when the gas pipeline leak occurred.

Finland’s demand for natural gas is currently around 40 gigawatt hours per day. Gasgrid estimates that the demand for natural gas rises to around one hundred gigawatt hours per day on cold winter days.

“We anticipate that 140 gigawatt hours on a daily basis will also be sufficient for the expected demand of customers during the winter season,” says the manager responsible for Gasgrid’s transmission platform Janne Grönlund.

Into in addition to the terminal, there is a smaller lng terminal in Hamina. Its capacity is six gigawatt hours per day.

The situation of the Finnish gas system is also facilitated by the fact that the flexibility of the market has improved over the past year. Gas users have been looking for alternatives to natural gas, because a year ago there was uncertainty in the gas market due to the energy crisis.

“Gas users have developed their own precautionary measures. As a result, in our estimation, the demand elasticity of the gas market has improved,” Grönlund says.

Job– and the Ministry of Economy’s Huttunen estimates at the press conference that the damage to the Balticconnector gas pipeline can raise the price of natural gas to a limited extent. Gasgrid’s Grönlund also estimates the price effect to be moderate.

The price of natural gas in the Finnish market area is determined on the Lithuanian Get Baltic gas exchange.

The price in the Finnish market area was 43.33 euros per megawatt hour on Tuesday. The price was slightly increasing since Sunday, when a leak in the Balticconnector gas pipeline was discovered. At that time, the price of natural gas in Finland was around 38 euros per megawatt hour.

However, according to Gasgrid’s estimate, the price is normal for this time of year.

Balticconnector-gas pipeline was put into commercial use in 2020. The pipeline, which cost about 250 million euros, runs through the Gulf of Finland between Inkoo and Paldisk, Estonia.

In the pipeline connecting the Finnish and Baltic gas markets, natural gas can be moved in both directions. The pipeline connects the Finnish market area with the Klaipeda LNG terminal in Lithuania and the large underground natural gas storage facility in Inčukalns in Latvia.

The pipeline is operated by Gasgrid together with Estonian Elering.