Gas pipe leak | Could the cargo ship’s anchor have caused damage to the pipe? This is how krp commented

Krp is investigating whether anchor damage is even possible, but it is considered an unlikely option.

A gas pipe a Russian cargo ship that was rotating in the sea area at the time of the damage explanation of anchoring has raised the question of whether the cargo ship’s anchor could have damaged the gas pipe.

The Russian ship SVG Flotin moved in a very small area in the Gulf of Finland for two days. It left St. Petersburg two days before the pipe damage and stopped at sea on Friday. The pipe break was discovered early on Sunday.

In an interview with HS head of the commercial department of Baltic Fuel Company, the owner of the freighter SVG Flot Mihail Kasatkin reported that the ship anchored at sea due to very windy weather.

At the press conference of the Central Criminal Police (krp) on Wednesday, the general manager, the crime commissioner Risto Lohi considered damage caused by the anchor to be unlikely, but at this stage of the investigation, all options are being explored.

An underwater explosion is also being investigated, although this option is also considered unlikely.

Krp’s message is that an external mechanical force has been applied to the gas pipe.

A gas pipe the damage point is more than 50 meters deep in Finland’s economic zone.

All pipes and important cable connections are marked on charts, so ships can see their location.

According to Kasatkin, SVG Flot anchored in a sheltered spot to wait for the bad weather to clear. It stayed in a very small area for two days.

In an anchoring situation, the ship should announce its anchoring in either Finland or Estonia. It should also update its status in the ship traffic monitoring AIS system either to “anchored” or, if the anchor slips, to “drifting”/”restricted manouverability”.

Wednesday’s at the press conference, the head of the maritime security unit of the Finnish Border Guard Mikko Simola said that the authorities are able to provide the gas leak investigators with the location data of maritime traffic and individual vessels also retroactively.