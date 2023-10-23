Gas pipe leak | China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the ship investigation: “China and Finland have started communication about the issue”

KRP announced on Friday that the movements of the Newnew Polar Bear vessel match the time and place of the Balticconnector gas pipeline damage.

Beijing

“We hopethat the parties find the truth as quickly as possible.”

This was answered by the spokesperson of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mao Ningwhen Helsingin Sanomat asked what China thinks about the investigation launched by the Central Criminal Police around the Chinese cargo ship Newnew Polar Bear.

“China and Finland have already started communicating about the matter,” Mao added.

“To our understanding, the Chinese ship was traveling normally in those waters at the time of the incident. Due to the rough seas, nothing abnormal was detected.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China organizes a press conference in Beijing every weekday, where the media can ask about anything. The answers of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs can be considered as the official positions of the Chinese government.

Finland The Central Criminal Police announced on Friday that its investigation is currently focusing especially on the Chinese cargo ship Newnew Polar Bear, whose movements match the place and time of the damage to the gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia.

A gas pipeline and a communication cable running on the seabed were damaged early on October 8. Now we are investigating how the destruction was done and who is behind the destruction.

KRP said it plans to cooperate with the Chinese authorities to find out Newnew Polar Bear’s possible involvement in the matter.

The Chinese media was very quiet about the Chinese ship, at least until Monday during the day. In such sensitive matters, it waits for instructions from the authorities as to what can or must be said on the subject.

The influential Chinese newspaper Guanchazhe Wang wrote in a long social media update over the weekend that Finland’s KRP is investigating the role of a container ship in the incident. However, the newspaper did not mention that it was a Chinese ship.

The previous one Once upon a time, the most official media channel, i.e. the news agency Xinhua, reported on the condition of the pipes and cables between Finland and Estonia on Friday morning Finnish time, that is, before the KRP had announced the focus of the investigation on the Chinese ship.

At that time, Xinhua did not mention the Chinese ship at all, but claimed that the Finnish authorities were still unsure whether the damage to the gas pipeline and communication cables was an accident or an intentional act.

When a gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea was previously damaged in an explosion, the media suggested that the most likely culprit would be the United States. The view was justified by the fact that the United States will benefit the most if Europe buys American liquefied gas instead of Russian gas.

Foreigners news sources have gradually woken up Chinese social media, but it’s not a big deal on social media yet. In the updates, Western countries are blamed for always blaming China for everything.

“Have the three Baltic idiots all lost their minds? Why would a Chinese commercial ship harm Estonia?” wrote on the Weibo platform nickname Sharen fanghuo paizhong qiu.

By idiots, he most obviously meant Finland, Sweden and Estonia.