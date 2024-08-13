Gas pipe damage|China may have acknowledged the gas pipeline damage in order to improve its relations with Europe, estimates Jyrki Kallio, a senior researcher at the Institute for Foreign Policy.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. China has admitted that the Chinese cargo ship Newnew Polar Bear damaged the Balticconnector gas pipeline in October. According to the researcher, the reason behind the recognition may be China’s effort to improve its relations with Europe. According to the researcher, China may also try to put an end to speculation that it would help Russia in sabotage.

It’s goodthat China seems to have taken the investigation of the Balticconnector gas pipeline seriously, says a senior researcher at the Foreign Policy Institute Jyrki Kallio.

Monday Hong Kong South China Morning Post magazine reported that China has admitted a Chinese-owned cargo ship damaged the Balticconnector gas pipeline running between Finland and Estonia in October.

The suspicions of the Finnish authorities, which were aimed at the cargo ship Newnew Polar Bear, turned out to be correct, says Kallio.

Rock speculates that the reason behind China’s recent recognition may be its effort to improve relations with Europe.

China has recently made visits to Eastern and Central European countries and tried to get trade relations and investments started, says Kallio.

“It hasn’t been long since [Kiinan presidentti] Xi Jinping was visiting Serbia, Hungary and France. The Italian Prime Minister was visiting China in July. So these relations between China and Europe are now what China is clearly trying to invest in.”

The effort to improve European relations is understandable in light of the cold relations between China and the United States.

China can also try to put an end to speculation that it would help Russia in sabotage, Kallio adds.

Freshly made into a perpetrator of destruction was suspected especially Russia.

“In China, it is understood how strongly people here think about the war of aggression started by Russia in Ukraine. Now, with this announcement, China is able to distance itself from the speculations that Chinese actors would have acted in cooperation with the Russians on purpose,” says Kallio.

“China wants to get rid of these claims.”

The Chinese vessel Newnew Polar Bear, which moved near the break point of the Balticconnector gas pipeline last October, in the image of the Border Guard.

Rock cannot say how credible China’s explanations for the causes of the accident are. Chinese authorities according to the Newnew Polar Bear, the pipe damage was a damage caused by a strong storm.

“As I’m not a maritime expert, I can’t say how serious the storm is. Would it have caused, for example, the anchor to drop by accident or whether the ship possibly tried to anchor”, Kallio ponders.

He does not see it as particularly exceptional that China has admitted the case only now. Bureaucracy in China is slow, and the case involves several parties.

“Considering how bureaucratic the Chinese system often is, I wouldn’t necessarily consider it exceptional that this much time has passed,” says Kallio.

“And certainly China has thought about what will happen if and when China admits what happened: what kind of compensation responsibility it could potentially become and so on,” says Kallio.

For example, the Central Criminal Police has investigated the matter as gross vandalism.

Julie Chen, professor of Chinese studies at the University of Helsinki.

Helsinki professor of Chinese studies at the university Julie Chen believes that the gas pipe damage in October was at least not intentional.

“Finland is not so important to China that it would do something like this [tarkoituksella],” Chen says.

Chen thinks that by cooperating, the Chinese government tries to show itself as a responsible actor.

In his opinion, it is likely that the governments of Finland and China have already held discussions on the matter since last year. The investigation and negotiations have now been able to reach the point that the time for the announcement has been ripe.

Foreign minister Elina Valtonen (kok) for example told last Februarythat there will be “successful” cooperation with China to find out the matter.

“Personally, I think it’s good for the Chinese government to share their actions and findings when they think the timing is right,” says Chen.