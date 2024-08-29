Gas pipe damage | TS: According to the Navy, the person who broke the gas pipe was known in less than a day

Gas pipe damage|The Balticconnector gas pipeline broke last October.

Defense forces already knew within a day which party had broken the Balticconnector gas pipeline in the Gulf of Finland last fall. This was told by the head of the Naval Operations Center, Commander Toni Joutsia At the Turku European Forum, news Turku Sanomat.

The media and experts speculated about the cause of the damage for two weeks after it occurred. The gas pipeline running between Inkoo and Paldiski in Estonia broke last October.

Joutsia led the investigation operation in the Navy.

“We found the smoking gun quickly, so we knew who the possible culprit was,” he said.

The Central Criminal Police (krp) said in April that the Chinese-owned cargo ship Newnew Polar Bear and its anchor are considered to have caused the pipe damage.

Chief of Naval Operations, Commodore Marko Laaksonen added, according to Turku Sanomat, that activities at sea are easily disputable by states and only probabilities can be presented as to the perpetrator. According to Laaksonen, there are still many ambiguities even in the gas pipeline breach.

“It is not clear whether it was an accident or an intentional act, and who would have ordered the act.”