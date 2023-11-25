Gas pipe damage | This is the Newnew Polar Bear: The almost 170-meter container ship transports goods across the ice sea from China to Russia

The Chinese company acquired the vessel last summer. The ship arrived in Russia via the northern sea route.

24.10. 19:31 | Updated 25.11. 21:25

Central Criminal Police investigates how the Balticconnector gas pipeline running between Finland and Estonia has been damaged. The suspicion is directed at the information shared on Tuesday by still to a Chinese freighter named Newnew Polar Bear.

It is a 169-meter-long and slightly more than 27-meter-wide container ship that transports goods along the northern sea route between China and Russia. The ship can hold just over 1,600 standard cargo containers.

The ship is owned by the private Chinese shipping company Newnew Shipping. The owners of Newnew Shipping were revealed In HS’s report several Chinese businessmen behind chained company holdings.

Newnew The Polar Bear ship was built in Hamburg, Germany and in 2005 it got its first name: MS Reinbek.

Over the years, the ship has had a couple of other names and has traveled the seas of the world under the flags of Germany, Great Britain, Liberia, Cyprus and Malta.

The vessel was most recently known as the Baltic Fulmar until it was sold to Chinese owners last June. Since then, the ship has sailed under its current name under the Hong Kong flag.

from Shanghai Newnew Polar Bear, which started its journey, arrived in Russia’s Kaliningrad at the beginning of October after a six-week sea journey. The Maritime Executive website said at the time that it was a sign of the functioning of the northern sea route between China and Russia.

Governor of Kaliningrad Anton Alikhanov welcomed the ship’s arrival, saying that the route through the Arctic Ocean is faster and cheaper than the traditional southern hook through the Suez Canal.

According to him, cargo traffic via the Northeast Corridor has become a permanent phenomenon. This has been made possible by climate change and a significant decrease in the ice cover.

A representative of the Newnew Shipping shipping company said in July that the company planned to launch a total of five cargo ships during this year, which would transport goods along the northern sea route to Russian ports.

Balticconnector damaged on 7-8 on the night between October, when the Newnew Polar Bear was on its way from Kaliningrad to St. Petersburg. According to the authorities, the ship seems to be missing another anchor, which may have been pulled from the bottom of the sea.

Sources: Maritime Executive, Interfax, Portnews, Container News, Torgmoll.com, HS, Wikipedia.

Correction 25.11. 9:25 p.m.: The article previously incorrectly stated that the Newnew Shipping shipping company was part of the Torgmoll company. Later, the information became more detailed and in reality the owners of Newnew Shipping were revealed in HS’s investigation to be several Chinese businessmen behind chained company holdings. Torgmoll is an agent of a shipping company that is looking for customers who need transport services.