Gas pipe damage | The investigation may lead to a similar impasse as the Nord Stream investigation, the expert estimates

Insofar as Russia has communicated its desire to react to Finland’s NATO membership, the country’s complicity in damaging gas and telecommunications connections cannot be completely ruled out, according to the researchers.

When Finland joined the military alliance NATO officially last April, Russia began to threaten Finland with tactical and strategic countermeasures.

Now the government suspects that the damage to the Balticconnector, the marine gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia, was a work of destruction caused by “external activity”. In addition to the gas pipeline, the communication cable running between Finland and Estonia has also shown signs of damage.

There is currently a lot of speculation in the air about whether Russia could be behind the destruction and whether it would therefore be precisely the countermeasures with which Russia has threatened Finland.

Yes Prime Minister Petteri Orpon (kok) a government headed by a president Sauli Niinistö have emphasized in public that Russia is not currently being blamed for the damage to the gas and telecommunication connections between Finland and Estonia.

Also The researchers interviewed by Helsingin Sanomat are careful not to speculate on where the traces of the destruction will lead. Insofar as Russia has communicated its desire to react to Finland’s NATO membership, the country’s participation cannot be completely ruled out, according to the researchers.

“The public has long speculated how Russia will react to Finland’s NATO membership”, leading researcher at the Institute for Foreign Policy Charly Salonius-Pasternak states.

Charly Salonius-Pasternak.

Salonius-Pasternak says that Niinistö’s assessment has “dramatic significance” for the situation.

“That in itself changes the situation dramatically, that according to the president, it is not an accident. In addition, it has emerged that the president has spoken about the matter with the Secretary General of NATO (Jens Stoltenberg).

According to Salonius-Pasternak, if the action from the outside has been intentional or deliberate, it is a matter more serious than airspace violation.

“The violations that took place in Finnish airspace have been matters within Finland, but now we are talking about activities that may have targeted two member states of the EU and NATO.”

For example, from NATO’s point of view, attacks that damage the energy infrastructure of its member countries can be equated to an armed attack.

According to Salonius-Pasternak, Russia is undeniably interested in how Finland and Estonia work if it turns out that Russia has damaged the gas and telecommunications connections between the countries.

“Russia will then have to wait to see if the countries dare to react to the matter. That alone is valuable information for Russia, whether there is a reaction to its actions or not.”

Russian professor specializing in energy policy Veli-Pekka Tynkkynen assesses that the Balticconnector investigation may drift into a similar impasse to which the investigation into the explosion of the Nord Stream gas pipeline has drifted. The culprit may not be identified.

“In the case of Nord Stream, there have been several possible culprits. In the case of Balticconnector, it may be easier to narrow down the group of culprits if it turns out that the act was intentional.”

According to Tynkkynen, the act of destruction fits into Russia’s foreign policy playbook if it is found to be intentional.

“It is typical for Russia to make a small tease, which is not catastrophic, but which causes obvious harm to the targets of the tease.”

He also pays attention to the timing of pipe and cable damage.

“It is hard to imagine that the damage appears by chance on the same day that Hamas attacks Israel.”

Hamas attacked Israel early Saturday morning. The unusual behavior of the gas pipe was noticed early on Sunday.

Alexander Institute manager Markku Kangaspuro is more careful than Tynkki to guess the culprit.

“I myself would be careful for so long, until there is a little firmer ground under my feet.

“This may be Russia’s reaction to NATO membership, but I would have imagined that the countermeasures would have been more related to military infrastructure and troop deployment and missile targeting.”

According to Kangaspuro, damaging the marine gas pipeline and the telecommunications cable can be considered a successful political demonstration in itself, if it turns out that it was sabotage.

“Whoever or what is behind the possible vandalism, this has succeeded not only in causing concrete damage but also in capturing the attention of the media.”

I like it says that the situation can become even more difficult for Finland and Estonia if the cause of pipe and cable damage is revealed to be another state’s vandalism.

“If Russia turns out to be guilty, it’s definitely a test. Russia is testing whether its actions have consequences or not.”

Kangaspuro characterizes the pipe and cable damage found in the Gulf of Finland as characteristic of the times.

“It is now very difficult to predict tomorrow. You can only be prepared for the fact that various conflicts and such smaller sabotages are becoming more and more commonplace.”