Monday, December 18, 2023
Gas pipe damage | The European Commission granted Finland almost one million euros in emergency funding due to a damaged gas pipeline

December 18, 2023
The emergency funding is 800,000 euros.

European the commission has decided to grant Finland urgent financial support due to the damage to the Balticconnector gas pipeline. The amount of emergency funding is 800,000 euros.

The Commission announced this in a press release on Monday.

Emergency funding is provided from the Internal Security Fund (ISF) to the Border Guard and the Navy. The money is intended for the security of the event area and the costs related to the investigation of the Balticconnector gas pipeline malfunction.

Damage was detected in the Balticconnector gas pipe in October. An investigation by the Finnish authorities revealed that the damage was caused by external activity in Finland's economic zone.

The anchor of the Chinese ship Newnew Polar Bear has been suspected as the cause of the gas pipe damage.

Central Criminal Police told at the end of October, that the ship's movements coincide both temporally and spatially with the damage to the communication cable between Finland and Estonia, in addition to the gas pipe damage.

Balticconnector connects the gas networks of Estonia and Finland and offers Finland access to Latvian gas storages.

