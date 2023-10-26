Friday, October 27, 2023
Gas pipe damage | The Chinese ship was apparently able to go to the Arctic Ocean with only one anchor – The expert considers it completely exceptional

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 26, 2023
in World Europe
Usually, a broken anchor is replaced with a new one. China’s Newnew Polar Bear could make the return trip under the power of one anchor.

Is it is extraordinary if the Chinese cargo ship Newnew Polar Bear was allowed to continue its journey to the Arctic Ocean without another front anchor, says the team manager of the maritime and port sector of the Kotkan-Hamina region’s educational municipality association Ekam Anssi Avelin.

“Typically, this kind of thing is dealt with in the port during the Port State Control inspection,” says Avelin.

Usually, in a situation like this, a new anchor is replaced with a new one at the designated dockings. In addition, the condition of the remaining anchors in the port is checked with ultrasound. In addition, the anchor chains are checked. These are safety measures.

“I am surprised that the port authority has allowed the ship to continue its journey without another anchor.”

The ship is at the center of the KRP’s investigation. The ship traveling from Kaliningrad to St. Petersburg was at the pipe at the time of the damage. When the ship later left St. Petersburg on its return trip, the Finnish authorities received information that the bow anchor on the port side of the ship seemed to be missing or there was no definite observation. The footage seen by HS also supports this.

The ship originally only had two anchors, so now the ship started its return trip relying on one anchor.

The ship the crew’s actions amaze Avelin. According to him, it is special that the crew did not report the broken anchor to the authorities immediately after the accident.

“The anchor should have been reported to the authorities following good seamanship, because there is a possibility of damaging the underwater infrastructure in the area.”

Telling the location of the anchor drop is also part of the reporting obligation, Avelin adds.

According to Avelin’s assessment, the dropping of the anchor cannot go unnoticed.

Dropping anchor in the middle of the open sea is an action that, as an experienced seafarer himself, he would only use in an extreme emergency.

From St. Petersburg Newnew Polar Bear headed west. Since it did not pass through Finnish territorial waters, the Finnish authorities could not inspect it. Now Finland is trying to reach the ship and its captain with the help of international cooperation, in order to gain clarity about the course of events.

After leaving the Baltic Sea, the ship went around the north of Norway and headed to Arkhangelsk, Russia.

In the photo tagged on October 22 in the Weinanmeri, the left bow anchor of the Newnew Polar Bear appears to be missing. HS has not been able to confirm the time or place where the picture was taken.

According to the ship’s AIS data, it left the port of Arkhangelsk again on October 24. On Wednesday, the ship was in the Barents Sea and appeared to be heading east. On Thursday morning, the ship was almost in the Kara Sea.

