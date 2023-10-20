Gas pipe damage | Researcher: “It is difficult to see that it would be in China’s interests to engage in sabotage”

According to MPKK specialist researcher Matti Puranen, it would be “new and wonderful” for China to destroy infrastructure far from its home waters.

Finn The China expert cannot come up with a motive for why China would participate in sabotage so far from its home waters as in the Gulf of Finland.

Matti Puranen

“In the vicinity of China, this would be commonplace,” says a specialist researcher at the National Defense University (MPKK). Matti Puranen.

“But for the infrastructure of a foreign country to be destroyed this far away, it would be new and wonderful,” Puranen said on Friday evening.

“This is such a psychedelic incident that one cannot say anything other than that at least nothing similar has happened before.”

Previously on friday the central criminal police (krp) had announced that they were specifically investigating the chinese cargo ship Newnew Polar Bear in connection with the destruction in the gulf of suomen. The ship’s movements match one with the time and place of the Balticconnector gas pipeline damage.

China and Russia have close relations, but Puranen cannot find a reasonable political reason for China’s participation in sabotage.

“It is difficult to see that it would be in China’s interests to start sabotaging infrastructure in the Nordic countries.”

in Russia instead, there would be a clear motive, but according to Puranen, China would hardly want to become its helper.

“The only remotely rational explanation would be that a private actor was involved.”

The cargo ship Newnew Polar Bear is owned by the private shipping company Newnew Shipping, which says its most important routes are between China and St. Petersburg, Russia.

“China is a big country and there are private operators all over the world,” says Puranen. “Everything they do has neither the tacit nor open approval of the Chinese state. As the saying goes, the mountains are high and the emperor is far away.”

But Puranen could not find a motive for the private shipping company’s participation in the sabotage either.

“Besides, I guess the Russians know how to disconnect cables without the help of the Chinese,” says Puranen.

On Friday, Merivoimat published pictures of the underwater investigations related to the gas pipeline damage.

The gas pipeline and communication cable between Finland and Estonia were damaged early on Sunday morning, October 8. The pipe and cable were probably damaged on purpose, but the culprit is not yet known.

According to the krp, the technical investigation of the pipe damage has revealed that the destruction was caused by “external mechanical force”.

Jukka Savolainen

European expert at the competence center for combating hybrid threats Jukka Savolainen considers it good news that krp has found such a clear temporal connection between the ship and the place and time of the event.

“On the other hand, almost nothing has been said about the Nord Stream investigation in over a year.”

Savolainen does not want to speculate on what could possibly be the motive of the Chinese operator to damage the pipe.

“Even if the connection to intentionality and state actors is not shown, it doesn’t matter. Finland started to push forward with this, that NATO as a community needs to prepare for the fact that some people will cut the cables.”