According to the expert, Newnew Polar Bear may have picked up a new anchor on its way to Asia.

It is very unlikely that the anchor of the Chinese ship Newnew Polar Bear accidentally fell into the Baltic Sea in October when it broke the gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia, a French maritime expert estimates Hervé Baudu.

“The hypothesis that it had lost its anchor and dragged it along the bottom for a very long distance does not seem very plausible,” says Baudu.

“The damage theory of an anchor chain dragging several miles without the ship noticing is unlikely.”

Baudu shared his views with the Norwegian For the High North New news site. According to the website, the anchor dragged on the bottom of the Baltic Sea for 180 kilometers.

Baudu is a prestigious French École nationale supérieure maritime – the head teacher of the Maritime University. The educational institution trains the officers of merchant ships.

High North News writes that a Chinese ship stopped for two days on its way to Asia in a remote fjord on Kamchatka, which has caused astonishment among maritime experts.

“Also strange are the two anchorages that the ship made on its return journey on the Northeast Passage: one on the Kamchatka Peninsula and the other south of Sakhalin Island. Could it be that it picked up a new anchor?” Bardu asks.

High North News says that the Newnew Shipping Line shipping company has used four container ships in the Northeast Passage in 2023, which made a total of seven trips. For next year, the shipping company plans to use seven vessels on the Northeast Passage.

In 2023, Newnew Polar Bear sailed through the Northeast Passage most often, i.e. three times.

Finland and the Balticconnector gas pipeline between Estonia was damaged on the night between October 7 and 8. Newnew Polar Bear was on its way from Kaliningrad to St. Petersburg at the time.

On the same night, two communication cables between Estonia and Sweden and Estonia and Finland were also damaged.

A ship's anchor was later found next to the gas pipe damage site, which, based on the technical data, is suitable as the Newnew Polar Bear's anchor.

The Finnish police has requested official assistance from the Chinese authorities to find out the share of Newnew Polar Bear.