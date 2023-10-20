Gas pipe damage | Merivoimat published pictures of divers with a gas pipe

The police said on Friday that a Chinese ship was moving at the time of the incident.

Naval forces has published pictures of the investigation of the Balticconnector gas pipeline.

The pictures show Navy deep divers investigating the scene this week. Divers mapped traces, damage and objects around the gas pipeline.

Merivoimat published pictures of the pipe on Friday.

According to the Navy, the images and samples will be used in the investigation.

“Diving jobs require careful planning, preparation and experience,” writes Merivoimat in the message service X.

The Central Criminal Police (krp) said on Thursday that it had completed the technical investigation of the pipe damage. According to Krp, the investigation confirmed the idea that the damage was caused by an external mechanical force.

On Friday, krp reported that the movements of the Chinese Newnew Polar Bear match the time and place of the Balticconnector gas pipeline damage.

According to KRP, the police investigation is currently focused specifically on finding out the involvement of the Chinese ship.