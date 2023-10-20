Gas pipe damage | Krp: The movements of the Chinese vessel match the time and place of the pipe damage

The police investigation is currently focused specifically on finding out the involvement of the Chinese vessel.

Chinese ship Newnew Polar Bear’s movements match the time and place of the Balticconnector gas pipeline damage, informs the Central Criminal Police (krp).

The movements of the cargo ship traveling between China and Russia have been clarified in the preliminary investigation.

According to the KRP press release, the police investigation is currently focused specifically on finding out the involvement of the Chinese vessel.

The news is updated.