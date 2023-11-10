Gas pipe damage | Krp: The anchor raised from the sea seems to belong to Newnew Polar Bear – Estonia is also investigating the ship’s share in the cable to Sweden

According to the Central Criminal Police, the anchor lifted from the sea has the same paint as the Balticconnector gas pipe that was damaged in early October.

The police the technical investigations carried out during the previous month have confirmed the suspicion that the anchor raised from the Baltic Sea, which may have caused damage to the Balticconnector gas pipeline, belongs to the Chinese ship Newnew Polar Bear. The Central Criminal Police (krp) informs about the matter.

“Technical investigations are still continuing, even though the active site investigation of the incident site has ended. At this stage, it can be stated that the anchor lifted from the sea on 24 October 2023 is suitable as the anchor of Newnew Polar Bear with regard to certain technical data”, says the crime commissioner Risto Lohi in the police bulletin.

According to the police, the anchor lifted from the sea has the same type of paint as the damaged gas pipe.

KRP’s based on the data collected and their analysis, the main line of investigation of the course of events has remained the same. The focus of the investigation is still on finding out the share of Newnew Polar Bear.

The police has cooperated with Estonian and Chinese authorities, among others. The police say they have been in contact with the Chinese authorities and have prepared an international request for legal assistance to obtain information and deepen cooperation.

Krp says that the investigation has progressed well, and it is being actively continued. However, the investigation of the case may take a long time due to the technical investigations involved and several international requests.

Also The Estonian authorities announced on Friday about the damage to the communication cable between Estonia and Sweden.

The Estonian authorities have observed damage caused by human activity in this cable as well. The case is now being investigated together with the damage to the communication cable between Estonia and Finland.

According to the release, the main line of investigation is that the damage to the communication cables between Estonia and Finland and Estonia and Sweden is also related to the Newnew Polar Bear ship.