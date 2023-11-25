Gas pipe damage | Estonian Defense Minister: The Chinese ship linked to gas pipe damage dragged its anchor hundreds of kilometers along the seabed

According to Minister Hanno Pevkur, interviewed by the Swedish public broadcasting company SVT, the investigation has found that the ship dragged its anchor hundreds of kilometers along the seabed.

Estonian Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur has told For the Swedish public broadcasting company SVT Regarding the progress of the investigation of the Newnew Polar Bear Chinese ship. The ship is suspected to be related to the breakage of the Balticconnector gas pipeline in the Gulf of Finland.

According to Pevkur, the traces of the anchor photographed on the seabed connect the ship to several cases where pipes or cables have been damaged.

“All these cases are connected,” he told SVT.

The comment refers to the damage to Finnish cables in the Baltic Sea, the Balticconnector gas pipeline and Swedish data cables.

“They have been destroyed by people, probably with an anchor,” he says.

The anchor of the Newnew Polar Bear ship photographed in October.

Pevkurin according to the investigation, it has been found that the ship dragged its anchor hundreds of kilometers along the seabed. Earlier there was talk of “several kilometers”.

“We have mapped and photographed the seabed, and got a good snapshot of what happened. The next question is whether the country in question and the Chinese company are ready to cooperate”, says Pevkur.

According to him, the intentionality of the act is clear:

“Let’s be honest: if the ship’s anchor hangs free for more than 185 kilometers, it’s hard to believe that it’s an accident,” Pevkur describes to SVT.

It has already been said that lowering the anchor by accident or without noticing is practically impossible.

The Chinese vessel Newnew Polar Bear, which moved near the point of the Balticconnector gas pipeline break, in the image of the Border Guard.

In an interview Pevkur was asked if the new information means that the anchor was pulled along the seabed in a large part of the Baltic Sea.

“That’s what happened, and that’s why we can also say that these cases are connected,” Pevkur answers.

Sweden has obtained similar results in its investigation, SVT says:

“The underwater rescue vessel Belos has carried out research dives and they have stated that the destructions that have occurred now are apparently coordinated both in time and geography. These cables have been subject to external influences,” said the Swedish Minister of Defense Paul Jonson around October.

HS told about the background of the ship at the end of October. The Newnew Polar Bear is owned by the private Chinese shipping company Newnew Shipping. The owners of Newnew Shipping were revealed In HS’s report several Chinese businessmen behind chained company holdings.

Correction 25.11. 9:15 p.m.: In the story, it was previously erroneously stated that the Newnew Shipping shipping company was part of the Torgmoll company. In reality, the HS investigation revealed that the owners of Newnew Shipping are several Chinese businessmen behind chained company ownerships. Torgmoll is an agent of a shipping company that is looking for customers who need transport services.