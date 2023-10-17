Saturday, October 21, 2023
Gas pipe damage | Defense Minister Häkkänen to USU: Underwater surveillance is being intensified in the Gulf of Finland

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 17, 2023
in World Europe
According to Häkkänen, a “quick and efficient process” will start in the late autumn.

Minister of Defense Antti Häkkänen (kok), underwater monitoring will be intensified in the Gulf of Finland and more widely in the Baltic Sea in order to prevent sneaky work on gas pipelines and telecommunications cables in advance. Häkkänen told Uutissuomalai about it.

“The end result is a common situational picture of how we and our allied countries can enhance underwater surveillance in sea areas. One way to implement common protection is to acquire more high-tech surveillance solutions such as sensors.”

According to Uutissuomalainen, Häkkänen has discussed enhancing the underwater surveillance of the Baltic Sea and the Gulf of Finland with the Secretary General of NATO and the defense ministers of the United States, Britain, Germany and the Nordic countries.

“We need new and more efficient ways to monitor underwater events. The states need the help of private companies and research communities here, because the gas pipelines and telecommunication cables running on the bottom of the sea are the property of the companies,” says the minister.

