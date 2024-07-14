Gas pipe damage | According to KRP, the investigation of the Balticconnector gas pipeline has progressed – “We are cooperating with the Chinese”

Gas pipe damage|Reuters reported at the end of May that the Estonian authorities had not received a response from China to their request for legal assistance.

In October The investigation related to the damaged Balticconnector gas pipeline has progressed, says the general director of the investigation, the Commissioner of Crime Risto Lohi from the Central Criminal Police (krp). He tells STT that the investigation will probably be announced after the summer.

On October 8, the gas network companies of Finland and Estonia noticed an unusual pressure drop in the gas pipeline early in the morning. The damage point of Balticconnector was located in the Finnish economic zone in a couple of days. It turned out that there were external traces on the seabed near the damage site.

The Central Criminal Police has investigated the matter as aggravated vandalism.

The ship slowed down near the damage site

Estonian newspaper Postman said in October that the Hong Kong-flagged container ship Newnew Polar Bear was close to the damage site at the time of the suspected damage. According to the newspaper, the ship slowed down when approaching the Balticconnector gas pipeline. It was traveling at a speed of 11 knots, but on the night between Saturday 7 October and Sunday 8 October at 1.19am it began to slow down to 9.5 knots. At 1.24 Newnew Polar Bear’s speed was again 11 knots. According to Postimees, Newnew Polar Bear crossed the gas pipeline during this interval.

A representative of Newnew Shipping said For Helsingin Sanomat in October, that according to the ship’s logbook nothing special happened on the trip. According to the representative, the slowing down of the ship’s speed at the pipe is not at all exceptional.

The investigation will be announced later in the fall

Krp has said that finding out the movements of Newnew Polar Bear has been the focus of the investigation. The ship and its anchor are considered to have caused the damage, the police commented at the end of April.

Reuters reported at the end of May that the Estonian authorities had not received a response to their request for legal assistance from the Chinese authorities at that time. KRP’s Lohi does not comment on the Reuters information or whether the Central Criminal Police has received the information it requested from the Chinese authorities.

“Our investigation has progressed, and we are cooperating with the Chinese. There is nothing else to report at this stage. It’s autumn, when there’s something new to tell.”