Gas, Maire and Saipem: a maxi project in Abu Dhabi. All the details

Two important Italian companies they invest in Middle East. Maire and Saipem have been awarded two contracts for total 12.2 billion eurosrelating to Hail and Ghasha methane fieldsoff the coast of Abu Dhabi. The client is Adnoc, an Emirati giant in the sector which signed with them on the last day of Adipec, the largest world energy summit, underway in the Gulf State. The project, which achieved 17 billion in jobs yesterday alone, – we read in Il Corriere della Sera – aims to produce over 42.5 million cubic meters of gas per day by 2030contributing “to the Emirates’ gas self-sufficiency and gas growth and export strategy”, reports an Adnoc note.

Everything happens – continues Il Corriere – two months before the UN climate conference in Dubai, which from 30 November will be chaired by Sultan al-Jaber, Minister of Industry and Technology of Abu Dhabi and delegate of Adnoc. A choice criticized by several environmental associations, who are wondering whether to speak at Cop28 he will be the politician or the manager. The 8.7 billion dollar one won by Tecnimont, Maire’s subsidiary, is “the largest contract in the group’s history“, reports a note. The company will develop, by 2028, the project’s onshore treatment plant, with two gas treatment units, three sections of sulfur recovery, related utilities and offsite, export pipelines“.

