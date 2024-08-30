Mexico City.– The Dos Bocas Refinery registered a gas leak in one of its plants, in the Cogeneration area, workers reported.

Emergency units responded to the alert and are dealing with the fault, it was reported.

So far, neither the refinery nor Pemex have reported the emergency. Workers have also reported the incident through social media.

No injuries have been reported in this incident.

The Olmeca refinery produced an average of 30,286 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil in July, its first official record, but none of it was gasoline. According to the company’s records released Friday, of the 30,286 bpd of crude oil, 21,511 were diesel and 8,775 were coke. Overall, the Dos Bocas, Tabasco, facility processed an average of 65,406 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil in July, helping Pemex increase its joint local processing to 1.01 million bpd that month – 145,589 bpd more than in June – surpassing one million bpd for the second time this year. Earlier this month, Pemex CEO Octavio Romero said that the Dos Bocas refinery was already operating and would be processing 100,000 bpd in July. He had also guaranteed gasoline production, which ultimately was not achieved that month.