A truly heartbreaking episode occurred in the early morning of yesterday, Monday 16 October, in a farmhouse. Unfortunately due to a gas leak, a 4 year old boy he died while being transported by ambulance to hospital.

The investigators who intervened in these hours are working to understand what happened and above all how such a tragedy could have happened. Also present on site were the Fire fighters.

According to information released by some local media, the events occurred in the first morning of Monday 16 October. Precisely in a farmhouse located in the San Giovanni Sgadari district, a Petralia Sopranain the province of Palermo.

From what emerged, the two parents had asked the Fire Brigade to intervene in the house that same morning. This is because they felt one strange smell of gasbut they didn’t understand where it came from.

The mother, however, once having gone to the room to wake up her baby, she realized that he was no longer breathing. Hence the desperate call to the health workers, who arrived on site in a few minutes.

Rescuers found the woman with the her little one in her arms, almost lifeless. With the hope of being able to save him, they immediately let them in and started all the operations immediately resuscitation maneuvers.

The death of the 4-year-old child and the relevant investigations

However, it is precisely during the journey between the house and the hospital that the little one’s heart develops stopped beating. They found him in cardiac arrest and unfortunately He did not make it.

As is customary in these cases, the police also arrived on site as a matter of urgency. The latter, coordinated by the Prosecutor’s Office, immediately started all the operations investigations of the case. The prosecutor is deciding whether to dispose or not the autopsy on the body.

Initial investigations revealed that the same family had called the fire brigade that morning. This is because they felt one strange smell of gas. Now the fire brigade teams are working to understand if there is a connection between the child’s death and the strange escape.