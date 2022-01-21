San Luis Potos.- A dead person and two more intoxicated was the balance left by a gas leak in a home from the colony Julian Carrillo in San Luis Potosi.

According to the first reports, it was during the early hours of Thursday, January 20, when residents of the town realized that in an address located on Calle Primera de López there was a strong smell of gas, for which they requested the support of the authorities.

Shortly after elements of the Fire Department arrived at the place, and after entering the home they realized that there were three people after checking them, they realized that unfortunately one of them no longer had vital signs.

While the other two people who were found unconscious still had vital signs, they were rushed to a hospital.

So far the identity of the victims is unknown, as well as the origin of the leak. However, it will be the authorities who determine what happened.