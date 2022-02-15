Ukraine, how many shadows on the energy match: Italy is betting on Qatar

Thirst for gas. All of Europe has it, Italy has it too. It is not by chance that Italy tries to broaden the horizons of its energy supply chains in the face of the Ukrainian crisis which feeds geopolitical tensions with inevitable dramatic repercussions on prices and therefore on the bills to Italians. One of the possible alternative sources of gas is found in the Middle East and it is a country that is climbing important positions on the not only regional but global chessboard. This is the Qatar.

It is no coincidence that the Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, he received the deputy prime minister and foreign minister of Qatar, Sheikh, at Palazzo Chigi Mohammed Al Thani, on the fringes of the First Session of the Strategic Dialogue between the two countries. And the exchange of views focused precisely on energy collaboration. Approximately 10% of the natural gas imported from Italy already arrives from Doha. But Draghi would like to increase the percentage to diversify the sources of supply threatened by tensions with fly.

Italy is not the only one to have targeted relations with Qatar to increase energy supplies. A few weeks ago the United States they held talks with Qatar (along with other large gas exporters) to plan emergency measures in the event that a Russian invasion of Ukraine cuts off supplies to Europe. Such contacts, focused on the possibility of securing additional loads of liquefied natural gas by seahave now become increasingly urgent as tensions with Russia increase.

Why Draghi is betting on Qatar for gas

Italy can assert already very deep relationships on its side. As explained by the ambassador Alessandro Prunas in an interview with Affaritaliani.it, the areas of bilateral cooperation are already manifold. From the always open dialogue on the main regional crises, the composition of which is among the priorities of Italian foreign policy and in which Qatar is increasingly emerging as a leading interlocutor. Outside the political sphere, the cooperation in the security sectorespecially in view of the important appointment represented by the 2022 world cup, to the preparation and organization of which numerous Italian companies have also contributed.

On the gas, on the other hand, Ambassador Prunas underlined how much the bond had already started: “It is an energy source which, although it is not renewable, is certainly much less polluting than others, and, by applying the so-called “carbon capture” technologies, it could essentially become clean energy: Qatar’s exports to Italy are largely based on raw materials, while many Italian companies active in the sector of energy technologies and infrastructures export their products or are present in the country “.

Among the sectors that constitute the cornerstones of the exchange, there is also that of defencethanks also to the very solid cooperation between the two armed forces, which is also developed in the field of training. The strong urban growth of Doha has also allowed several Italian companies to win important contracts, such as the construction of the subway or the “Al Bayt” stadium, the most iconic of those that will host the soccer world cup, which recalls the shape of a Bedouin tent. Current and future trends also point to greater differentiation of trade, for example in sectors such as tourism, agri-food, fashion and luxury in general.

There is also an evident affinity in geopolitical matters. Palazzo Chigi has in fact made it known that Draghi and al Thani have talked about some delicate dossiers like Afghanistan and Libya, in which Doha played an important role. For example, hosting the embassies of Western countries fleeing Kabul after the Taliban took over. This is why Qatar can be a key source of energy supply. Meanwhile, Italy and the European Union continue to look around for partners. Contacts with the United States, Algeria and Azerbaijan they continue unabated. Bouncing from Brussels to the member countries themselves. And al-Thani himself, before meeting Draghi in the previous days, had also spoken with Ursula von der Leyen.

Qatar cannot be a lifeline on its own, but it can lend a big hand.

