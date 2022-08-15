In this winter it will be cold. If gas prices continue to rise in the fall, new recipes will have to be found. From politics, but also for the stove. The Bolognese that simmers for four hours will no longer exist. The pot roast, which requires two hours of heating, is eaten rare. Cooking with the gas stove will be too expensive. The triage has already been decided: a cozy sixteen degrees in the living room is preferred.

There would be an even warmer solution: an induction hob, which is superior in terms of energy anyway. But we not only lack cheap gas, but also strong electricity. Nobody in the old building provided for this connection. What for? Although an induction hob uses less energy than its gas counterpart, it was previously cheaper to cook with gas because electricity was so much more expensive per kilowatt hour. And an induction hob without high-voltage current is out of the question at first. Only two fields and less power? Better to ask the landlord if we can get a high-voltage connection in the apartment. Paying for it out of your own pocket and getting a decent induction hob is probably still cheaper than cooking with gas in the next few years.

Actually, this type of hob has always been our favorite. We could never understand the nostalgic sighs of the yellow-blue flame faction. They are drowned out by our daily groans as the dish sponge struggles its way between the cast-iron brackets to keep the hob clean. An induction surface can be cleaned wonderfully quickly. Do svidaniya, gas!