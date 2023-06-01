Home page politics

From: Fabian Mueller

Split

US Abrams M1A1 tanks arrive in Grafenwoehr, Bavaria. The training of the Ukrainian armed forces is currently taking place there. © Spc. Adrian Greenwood/dpa

Hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers are currently being trained in Germany on the M1 Abrams, and it is to be used in the Ukraine war from autumn. But the tank has its pitfalls.

Kiev – It will still be a few weeks before the Ukrainian military will have a new weapon system: around 400 Ukrainians are currently being trained on the M1 Abrams at US military bases in Germany. According to the Pentagon, this will take another ten to twelve weeks, and the tanks could be used in the war in Ukraine from the fall. This is reported by the Ukrainian portal Kyiv Independent.

The M1 Abrams is considered a powerful weapon, but it also has its pitfalls. The tank is difficult to operate, ammo and maintenance are comparatively expensive. The engine in particular is considered a weak point, with a filter having to be cleaned every twelve hours. If this is neglected or the engine fails for other reasons, repair on the battlefield is hardly possible, the engine has to be removed and serviced by experts – a gigantic disadvantage in war.

M1 Abrams tanks in the Ukraine war: USA trains hundreds of soldiers

The US wants to deliver 31 M1 Abrams to Ukraine, the strength of a full Ukrainian tank battalion. According to several media reports, the Ukrainian armed forces have even dispensed with the more modern M1A2 variant so that they can use the tank more quickly. That would not have been available until 2024.

According to experts, however, this is not a disadvantage, the delivered M1A1 variant is said to have been revised by the manufacturer and is just as powerful as the more modern version. How exactly the weapon system will be used is still unclear, for example whether the Abrams will be used in direct tank-to-tank combat. So far, such direct confrontations have only occurred sporadically in the Ukraine war.

Video: M1A1 Abrams for Ukraine – That’s what the US tank costs

For Ukraine, however, western tanks like the Abrams, Leopard and Challenger represent a huge technological advance over the old Soviet T-64 and T-72. Military experts assume that the modern tanks in combination with armored personnel carriers such as the M2 Bradley or the CV-90 will support the Ukrainian infantry, making breakthrough operations much easier. So the Abrams could become a decisive factor in the announced Ukrainian offensive. (fmu)