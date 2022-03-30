Poisedon gas pipeline: project ready from 2017, will be operational in 2025

There war in Ukraine continues and the consequences especially relating to the supplies of gas by the Russia they are felt, especially in Italy. The world, immediately after the start of the conflict, set out in search of gas to climb over Putin. Thus it turned out – we read in the Corriere della Sera – that a pipeline designed and approved was already there for some time, it is about “Poseidon”but unlike the Tap it has never seen the light for reasons geopolitical. Now everything has changed. The overall pipeline 1,900 kilometerswhich can carry up to 12 billion cubic meters per year, it consists of an offshore line of approximately 210 kilometers starting from Israel and crosses the Ionian Sea to Otranto.

The project – continues the Courier – is ready for the construction phase, with all the authorizations necessary. And so the machine for the new pipeline was set in motion. With mechanisms, in reality, only to be oiled because already in 2017 the then Minister of Economic Development Carlo Calenda signed the gas agreement with Israel, Greece and Cyprus; and in March 2021 the Ministry of the Environment extended the deadlines for the construction of the pipeline to 1 October 2023 for the start of works and to 1 October 2025 for the deadline. Thus Italy is preparing to become a possible hub for the whole South Europeas anticipated by Dragons in a vertex with Portugal, Spain and Greece.

