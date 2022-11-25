France and Germany, historic gas agreement

France and Germany signed in Berlin a “mutual support” agreement between the two countries to “guarantee energy supplies” at a time of soaring prices. The joint statement, signed by Elisabeth Borne and Olaf Scholzprovides for “concrete measures”: in particular that France help Germany to reduce its dependence on Russian gas through gas supplies, while Germany will support France to “guarantee its electricity supply during the winter”.

Since 1981, France has always been a net exporter of electricity to its neighbours, mainly thanks to its nuclear power plants, representing more than 60% of French electricity production. Since January, however, Paris has imported more electricity than it has exported because almost half of its nuclear power plants are not available at it causes from problems scheduled maintenance, but sometimes prolonged, or corrosion.

The level of supply should allow the France to get through December without problems, but for January there is a risk of blackouts in very cold weather, if consumption does not decrease. The agreement signed with Berlin formalizes an effort already implemented by mid-November from Germany to “maximize as much as possible the interconnection capacity made available to the market”. In addition, the German government “commits to postpone the phase-out of the remaining nuclear power plants until mid-April 2023in order to provide additional electricity trading volumes to France”, and to “mobilize all market generation and reserve capacities (…) to maximize electricity flows to France”.





Also for the Germany the turning point is historic: the country was highly dependent on Russian gas and must diversify supplies by turning to the West. Since mid-October, France has put into operation a new export capacity to Germany “up to 100GWh/day”. The gas it will import from France will mainly be imported into France itself, mainly by sea. Paris has four fixed terminals for importing liquefied natural gas (LNG), while Germany has none, and plans to have an additional floating LNG terminal in Le Havre “in the winter of 2023/24Germany is also installing floating LNG terminals, two this winter a Wilhelmshaven And Brunsbütteland three others “by the end of 2023”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

