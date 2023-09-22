Gas extraction in Groningen will irrevocably cease from October next year. The cabinet decided this on Friday. The government wants to use a bill to ensure that the gas wells are demolished. “A relief for many, even though the earthquakes will unfortunately continue for years to come,” said outgoing State Secretary Hans Vijlbrief (Mining, D66) in a statement.

Last June, Vijlbrief announced that gas extraction will go to zero from next month. This is not completely definitive: in the event of a severe winter, for example, the gas tap may have to be opened slightly again. That option remains available, but the government is now laying down the conditions for this in law.

As of October next year, a harsh winter will no longer be a reason to pump gas again. The Cabinet’s bill makes it clearer what exactly will happen. The Dutch Petroleum Company (NAM) remains responsible for the safety around the wells and for measuring earthquakes. This responsibility has no end date, because it is not yet clear how long the tremors will continue.