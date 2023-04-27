The export of pipeline gas from Russia to non-CIS countries in 2023 may be halved – from 100 billion cubic meters. m to 50. Such a forecast is indicated in the minutes of the meeting of the Energy Commission of the State Council dated March 30, which Izvestia got acquainted with. Geopolitical conditions and sanctions have led to significant changes in the energy markets, the document says.

“This required an accelerated reorientation of gas supplies and the search for new sales markets, which is harder to do in the case of gas than with oil, due to the linking of supplies to the main gas transmission infrastructure,” the protocol says.

Shipment declined throughout 2022 as various routes were lost, and now their volume roughly corresponds to the volume of exports in October-December last year, said Sergey Kaufman, an analyst at FG Finam.

As Izvestiya wrote, in 2022, against the backdrop of hostilities in Ukraine, the supply of raw materials from Russia to Europe was gradually blocked. Nord Stream was stopped due to sabotage, the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline is not supplied due to Russian counter-sanctions, and Nord Stream 2 was never put into operation.

Read more in the exclusive Izvestia article:

Pipe issue: Russian gas exports may halve in 2023