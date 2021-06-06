Domestic gas explosion occurred in the apartment of one of the houses in the city of Engels, located in the Saratov region. This was announced on Sunday, June 6, by the press service of the regional prosecutor’s office.

“On June 6, 2021, in one of the apartments located on the 1st floor of a three-story building in the Engels-1 microdistrict, there was an explosion of household gas. The owner of the premises, born in 1978, suffered because of the emergency, ”the department said.

On the fact of the incident, the prosecutor’s office organized an inspection of compliance with safety requirements during the operation of gas equipment. It is noted that the deputy prosecutor of the city, Anton Lukogorsky, went to the scene.

In turn, the REN TV channel clarifies that as a result of the incident, the injured 43-year-old man had his wrist torn off.

The details of what happened are being investigated.

The day before, an explosion occurred in an apartment in one of the houses on Entuziastov Avenue in St. Petersburg. Because of the cotton, the walls of this and the neighboring apartment partially collapsed. The cause of the emergency, as it was specified, could be the leakage of household gas from the cylinder.