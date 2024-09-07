Gas explosion in residential building in Dagestan caught on video

A gas explosion in the Dagestani city of Kizilyurt was caught on video. The video was published Telegram– Mash Gor channel.

The footage shows a fiery cloud escaping from one of the windows. The blast wave knocks out the curtains from the apartment.

According to the channel, one person was injured in the explosion and taken to hospital. The apartment was completely burned down.

Earlier, gas exploded in the Leningrad region, causing one person to suffer severe burns. Before this, the man tried to dry out a potato pit with a burner. After the explosion, the Russian was taken to the intensive care unit.