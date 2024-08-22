Destruction after gas explosion in residential building in Perm Krai captured on video

Three apartments in a building in Perm Krai were completely destroyed by a gas explosion. The destruction after the incident was filmed. The footage was published by the Telegram channel Shot.

The video showed that most of the apartments on the top floor were destroyed. The building’s facade was knocked out by the shock wave. Local residents and evacuated residents were standing under the windows of the building.

An explosion of a gas-air mixture occurred in a four-story building in the city of Kizel on the morning of Thursday, August 22. The governor of Perm Krai Dmitry Makhonin reported the incident on his social networks. Emergency services and the head of the district Andrei Rodygin arrived at the scene.

The number of victims of the gas explosion in Kizel has increased

Initially, two people were injured in the explosion in a residential building in the Perm region. According to the Shot Telegram channel, among them turned out to be a man and a woman. The explosion occurred in the apartment next to them, and at that moment there was no one inside.

The 61-year-old man was reportedly rushed to hospital hospitalizedhe is in a moderate condition. At the hospital, doctors diagnosed him with a burn of the upper respiratory tract. At the same time, the 88-year-old pensioner refused hospitalization, doctors are examining her at the scene of the incident.

A little later appeared information about the third victim. At the moment, the Ministry of Emergency Situations employees are clearing the rubble and continuing the search for people. On the instructions of the city mayor, rescuers are breaking down the doors in the apartments on the upper floors, as pensioners may be there. At the moment, 16 people have been evacuated from the building.

Frame: Telegram channel SHOT

As a result of the explosion, three apartments were completely destroyed.

The blast wave completely destroyed three apartments on the upper floors of the building.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations confirmed that the explosion also caused the collapse of the floors between the third and fourth floors of the apartment building. “It has been established that (…) the interfloor floors collapsed (…), there is no fire,” the department emphasized.

Frame: Telegram channel SHOT

According to one version, the explosion could have been caused by a malfunction in the gas equipment installed on the fourth floor of the building.

At the moment, the Investigative Committee of Russia has opened a criminal case under paragraph “c” of Part 2 of Article 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Provision of services that do not meet the requirements for the safety of life or health of consumers, if they have resulted in the infliction of serious harm to human health through negligence”). The circumstances of the incident are still being clarified.