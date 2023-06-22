In Paris, after a gas explosion and a large fire that affected several buildings, 37 people were injured, four of them were critically injured. This was announced by Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin on Wednesday evening. Two people were rescued from the rubble. The number of injuries has increased recently. President Emmanuel Macron expressed his condolences to the victims.

The explosion at Place Alphonse Laveran in central Paris set fire to several buildings. A house collapsed in on itself. The fire brigade called on the population to stay away from the scene of the fire near the Jardin du Luxembourg in the fifth arrondissement and to allow the rescue workers to intervene quickly. The fire was now contained, it was said in the evening.

The reason for the explosion, which eyewitnesses say at 4:55 p.m., could have been a gas leak. The district mayor, Florence Berthout, was very cautious about the possible causes of the incident, which is now being investigated, to the broadcaster BFMTV. The explosion probably happened on the first or second floor, she told the broadcaster. The public prosecutor’s office began investigations into negligent bodily harm.

Cloud of smoke over Paris

The broadcaster France Info quoted an eyewitness: “It’s shocking, everything is level with the ground.” A video showed that the fire also caught a building across the street. Pictures show that the affected street is lined with rubble.

The Paris American Academy fashion design school was housed in the damaged building. The fire brigade was at the scene of the accident with hundreds of emergency services, and a crisis team was set up in Paris City Hall. Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo got an idea of ​​the situation on site, French media reported.

First, pictures and videos on the Internet showed a large cloud of smoke in the Paris sky. A short time later it became known that it had been an explosion. Downtown Paris was packed on Wednesday night as June 21 is traditionally a city-wide music festival with numerous concerts.