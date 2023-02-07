“112”: a gas explosion occurred in a five-story residential building in the Tula region

A gas explosion occurred in a five-story residential building in the city of Efremov, Tula Region. This is reported in Telegram– channel “112”.

According to the publication, as a result of an incident in the Russian region, the entrance to the house collapsed and several apartments were destroyed.

No casualties have been reported. Rescuers and doctors went to the site of the explosion in a five-story building near Tula.

According to TASSthere may be people under the rubble of the collapsed entrance.

On January 20, it was reported that in the city of Lukyanov, Nizhny Novgorod region, a gas explosion occurred in the house, as a result of which two people were injured.