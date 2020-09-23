BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) – NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has shown himself pleased that the alliance members Turkey and Greece have agreed to resume talks to settle their dispute over sea areas. He welcomed the fact that Germany’s diplomatic mediation efforts had led to an agreement on exploratory talks, the Norwegian said in Brussels on Wednesday. Good progress had also been made in the discussions within the NATO framework to reduce the risk of military incidents between Turkey and Greece.

The background to the talks is that the dispute between Greece and Turkey over Turkish natural gas customers had recently escalated dangerously. In the course of military maneuvers in a disputed sea area, there was even a collision between a Greek and a Turkish warship.

Greece accuses Turkey of illegally exploring natural gas deposits off Greek islands. The government in Ankara rejects the allegations and takes the position that the waters belong to the Turkish continental shelf. / Aha / DP / stk