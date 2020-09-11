Tensions are rising within the jap Mediterranean. The seven EU neighbors present solidarity with Greece and Cyprus – and need to current an inventory of punitive measures if Turkey doesn’t give in.

D.he EU calls on Turkey to settle the gasoline dispute with Greece and Cyprus, in any other case threatens sanctions. An inventory of punitive measures could possibly be mentioned on the EU summit on September twenty fourth and twenty fifth, in keeping with a joint assertion by the seven EU-Mediterranean nations distributed on Thursday. Their heads of state and authorities had beforehand met on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica. French President Emmanuel Macron informed the press that his most well-liked choice would nonetheless be to renew dialogue with Turkey.

Turkey is exploring oil and gasoline exploration alternatives within the jap Mediterranean. These are areas which might be additionally claimed by Greece and Cyprus. That is inflicting stress between the EU and NATO member Turkey. France had held maneuvers along with the Greek Navy. The Turkish Navy, for its half, had undertaken workout routines.

The group of EU-Mediterranean nations expressed solidarity with its members Greece and Cyprus. They accused Turkey of repeated violations of the sovereignty of the 2 states and of confrontational motion. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis stated the Ankara authorities nonetheless had time to finish its explorations within the undefined sea areas.

A harsh response had come from Ankara even earlier than the start of the summit: Macron had made an “smug declaration” which was an expression of his incapacity and desperation, in keeping with a press release from the Turkish Overseas Ministry. Macron’s conduct exhibits “previous colonialist reflexes” and endangers the pursuits of the EU. As well as, he was not licensed to determine on borders within the Mediterranean.