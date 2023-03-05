Taretan, Michoacan. Today, a explosion of a gas cylinder in a taco shop from the center of Taretan caused a devastating fire that affected four houses nearby and the Mexican Post Office in the municipality.

Until now, the number of victims has not been reported. The incident occurred at 2:00 p.m. and the fire spread rapidly to neighboring houses.

Firefighters from the municipalities of Uruapan and Ziracuaretiro quickly mobilized to help the Taretan Municipal Civil Protection body to control the situation. However, the success of the operation has not yet been reported. fire control.

Elements of firefighters and relief corporations are working in the area, and support has already been sent from Uruapan, including dThe fire engines and a fast attackas well as rescue and State Civil Protection.