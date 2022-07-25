After the many German political principles that have already been thrown overboard in recent months – no arms supplies to crisis areas, for example, and a Bundeswehr which hardly needs to be armed – another German article of faith may now perish: the aversion to nuclear power.

At the end of this year, the last three nuclear power plants in Germany are expected to close. Angela Merkel, who in the early years of her chancellorship was still a proponent of nuclear energy, heralded the end of Germany’s nuclear power plants three days after the Fukushima nuclear disaster in 2011. Atomausstieg. Five months after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the closing of the last three nuclear power plants is under discussion – Gazprom announced on Monday it will use only 20 percent of the capacity of Nord Stream 1, a reduced Russian gas supply that is being felt in Germany.

In mid-July, Minister of Economy and Climate Robert Habeck (Greens) was still skeptical: “We have a heat problem, not a power problem,” Habeck said at the time. Keeping the nuclear power stations open would in no way solve the gas shortage. Earlier this spring, Habeck’s ministry ruled that leaving the three power stations running longer would be of no benefit.

Dependent on nuclear energy

Now the gas problem seems to become a power problem as well. Due to the high gas prices and the fear of a gas shortage, electric heaters are purchased en masse in Germany to keep it warm in the winter. The Ministry of Economic Affairs advised companies to purchase emergency generators.

Moreover, the south of Germany is partly dependent on power supplies from French nuclear power plants. A number of French power stations are in danger of shutting down due to overdue maintenance due to the pandemic – and then the state of Bavaria, which has invested little in wind energy, could face a power outage. Last week, Habeck’s ministry announced that it will reconsider whether it is safe and necessary to keep the plants in operation longer. The nuclear fuel at the plant in Bavaria does not appear to have been used up yet, which could mean that it could remain connected to the grid for a few more months.



Gazprom further cuts gas supply via Nord Stream



For the Greens, the discussion of nuclear power touches on their principles. The party grew out of pacifists and environmentalists protesting against nuclear missiles and nuclear waste. Meanwhile, Greens ministers Habeck and Baerbock (Foreign Affairs) are the main advocates for arms supplies to Ukraine. Although both Baerbock and Habeck would rather close the nuclear power plants today than tomorrow, Baerbock expressed himself pragmatically: “We are in an emergency, where we are reviewing all options,” she told Bild TV on Friday evening.

A factor for Baerbock is that her international colleagues are putting pressure on Germany to keep the nuclear power stations open longer. There was speculation in the Polish parliament that Poland could lease the old German power stations. The French EU Commissioner for the Internal Market, Thierry Breton, previously urged that the three German plants run longer “in the interest of Europe”, according to Breton in Handelsblatt.

Greens voters are divided: according to a poll by the agency INSA, 40 percent of the Greens supporters are in favor of keeping nuclear power plants open. For the younger segment of the electorate, coal-fired power stations, which are also being recommissioned, are a much bigger environmental problem than nuclear power.

The coalition in Berlin is divided. Since the beginning of the war, the liberal FDP has been in favor of keeping the plants in business longer, the SPD is almost as reluctant as the Greens. Opposition leader Friedrich Merz (CDU) is convinced that the power stations should remain open – not the only point where he positions himself as different from Merkel as possible.