A lit burner on a gas cooker. PHIL NOBLE (Reuters)

The culture wars that are tearing the US apart have crept into the kitchen. The prohibition by the State of New York of gas stoves and boilers in newly built buildings has put the Republicans on a war footing, who consider that this measure violates the freedom to choose and especially against the interests of the sector. Even the White House, which does not share the decision either, although for other reasons, has come out of the debate through a statement from the Office of Management and Budget, the executive arm of the presidency.

In New York’s latest budget, passed in early May, Democrats, who control the state Capitol, adopted two proposals to end reliance on fossil fuels and fight climate change. The first is the ban on the use of such fuels for heating and cooking in new construction, the first state initiative in the country. It’s not going to be a remedy instantaneous: the law will enter into force in buildings with less than seven floors from 2026, while taller blocks will have until 2029 to implement it. It will not affect existing homes and exceptions are provided for industry, emergency generators and hospitals, among others. The other measure plans to promote the construction and operation of renewable energy facilities to reduce emissions by 85% by 2050.

More than 60% of American homes already use electricity for cooking -although New York does not reach that percentage-, while the Joe Biden Administration has proposed expanding the efficiency standards of gas stoves, with an estimated energy saving of 100 million dollars for the population, in addition to the environmental and health benefits. But Republican Representatives Kelly Armstrong (North Dakota) and Debbie Lesko (Arizona) have counterattacked with separate bills, supported by five and 63 legislators respectively.

Just the name of their initiatives illustrates the degree of bitterness caused by an apparently banal debate on the use of kitchens in a country where, moreover, the consumption of prepared food, which is more affordable than home-cooked food, wins by a landslide. trend that is also manifested in the inflation figures). The bill promoted by Armstrong, HR 1615, is entitled Protection of gas stoves and Law of Freedom (the call Freedom Act in 2015 inherited most of the provisions of the famous Patriot Act, which after 9/11 established the global fight against terrorism). The second draft, HR 1640, is simply titled save our kitchens. The naming is excessive in the opinion of the Democrats, although not all: those with interests in the gas industry, such as the wayward centrist Senator Joe Manchin, welcome any legal or administrative recourse to circumvent the ban.

Three weeks ago, the White House Office of Management and Budget came up against the intentions culinary of Republicans in Congress. “While the Administration has made it clear that it does not support any attempt to prohibit the use of gas stoves and furnaces, it strongly opposes HR 1615 and HR 1640,” reads the statement released June 6. The Democratic Administration defends the domestic use of gas by “decisions of the Commission for the Safety of Consumer Products, based on science and [destinadas] to help Americans reduce their energy bills”, which is why he rejects the Republican proposals. But also, in a veiled manner, that of his fellow New Yorkers: in a new twist on the traditional tension between the Democrats in Washington and the Democrats in New York, the White House rejects any attempt to prohibit it, including that of its own.

Pollution in homes

Information is the first tool against climate change. Subscribe to her. subscribe

A team of Stanford scientists recently embarked on a tour of New York apartments to learn the extent of pollution and how it flows from room to room in homes. It is part of a study in 10 cities, in cooperation with local environmental groups, which has already found how pollutants can quickly reach living rooms and bedrooms, sometimes far beyond the fires that generate them. The measurement showed an increase in the concentrations of nitrogen dioxide, as well as that of benzene, a carcinogenic substance. According to a study published at the end of last year, gas stoves may be related to almost 13% of childhood asthma cases in the US. In other words, gas pollution affects both climate change and health public.

Over decades, under the direction of Congress, appliance efficiency standards have substantially reduced energy bills for lighting, air conditioners, refrigerators and other appliances, the Bureau statement explains. “Consumers in every state have saved hundreds of dollars a year on utility bills as a result of these efficiency standards and by 2030 the cumulative savings on utility bills for consumers is expected to exceed two trillion dollars.” . The Democrats in the White House are electorally interested in reducing the price of energy for the consumer – at maximums last year, due to the war in Ukraine – instead of proposing maximum measures such as the gas ban.

The federal government’s tightening of efficiency and New York’s ban has finally exasperated Republicans, further polarizing the debate. The last week of May, in Washington, they called a House Oversight Committee hearing “to examine the Biden Administration’s regulatory assault on Americans’ gas stoves and boilers.” The response was the White House statement, upholding the neutral and regulatory role of the Consumer Product Safety Commission (compared to the levels and number of negotiations of the US Administration, the extinct Soviet bureaucracy would remain in its infancy ).

The orange flame of combustion has become new casus belli, especially on the eve of the primaries for the 2024 presidential elections. But the scenario goes far beyond the political struggle: the country’s colossal gas production, the interests of the sector and its important contributions to the campaigns of many congressmen, such as the ex-Democratic senator, today independent, Kyrsten Sinema; even the western leadership of the US in the production of liquefied natural gas – which accounted for 40% of European gas consumption last year – is at stake in household stoves and boilers. As if fuel did not come out of the burners, but ideology.

You can follow CLIMATE AND ENVIRONMENT at Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter