Azerbaijani Energy Ministry reports 18% increase in gas exports in 2022

Gas supplies from Azerbaijan abroad increased by 18 percent year-on-year in 2022 to 22.3 billion cubic meters, informed on Twitter, the head of the country’s energy ministry, Parviz Shahbazov.

Most of all, Russia’s gas competitor exported to Europe – 11.4 billion cubic meters. Turkey is in second place, where Azerbaijan supplied 8.4 billion cubic meters, 5.6 billion cubic meters of which were pumped through the Trans-Anatolian gas pipeline (TANAR). Another 2.5 billion cubic meters of gas was exported to Georgia.

The minister also pointed out that the total gas production in the country increased by 6.5 percent to 46.7 billion cubic meters at the end of the year.

Azerbaijan has decided to help Europe replace Russian gas, from which the countries of the European Union (EU) intend to phase out. By 2027, the republic plans to increase exports to the EU to almost 20 billion cubic meters per year.