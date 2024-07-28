Scientists predict the formation of a toxic gas cloud in Africa

Scientists have suggested that a toxic gas cloud could form in Africa in the near future, the REN TV Telegram channel reports.

This may be due to seismic activity near Lake Kivu, which is caused by the movement of the African plate. The lake is reportedly “strewn” with hot springs that contain carbon dioxide and methane.

It is noted that there have been previous cases where lakes with similar origins – Nyos and Manoun in Cameroon – “exploded”, taking the lives of about 1.8 thousand people and many animals.

Earlier, scientists from Arizona State University discovered that the super eruption of the Toba volcano could have forced ancient people to migrate out of Africa.