“We certainly expect a winter of prudence, given the international situation, and of sober consumption that never hurts, but in any case well sustainable compared to that of our European colleagues”. This was stated by the Minister of Ecological Transition Roberto Cingolaniinterviewed on Tg1, asked about what winter Italy awaits after the tightening on energy consumption launched by the EU.

“Russia continues to blackmail Europe but it too needs to sell gas to finance itself, it will not be able to shut down supplies too quickly”. He added Minister Cingolani.

Speaking of gas stocks ahead of the winter, the minister stressed: “Italy has diversified its supplies very quickly. Dependence on Russian gas has dropped from 40% a few months ago to around 15% and in 2024 we would be totally independent. We are accelerating with stocks, today they have reached 75% and are proceeding towards the target of 90% full by the end of October “.

In Italy almost nothing changes, thermal savings

“Basically nothing because the EU gas saving directive established that all European countries must save 15% to be less dependent on imports from Russia, but this value has been negotiated for each member state, it cannot be the same for everything”. Minister Cingolani explained when asked about what will change for Italian citizens with the cuts in energy consumption decided in the EU to reduce dependence on Russian gas.

“For Italy, the reduction will be around 5 billion cubic meters per year – he added – exactly what the government had foreseen in the supply diversification plan. We will replace 30 billion of gas from Russia with 25 billion from other countries. . This reduction of gas, 5 billion, will be compensated by new renewables and by very light saving measures, especially thermal measures “.

