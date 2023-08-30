Home page World

Motorists exit their vehicles as a truck burns in the background. After a rear-end collision, several gas bottles exploded on a dangerous goods transporter. © -/TNN/dpa

Several gas bottles on a truck explode after an accident on the A2 in Saxony-Anhalt. Drivers need to be safe. The fate of several truck drivers is still unclear.

Theeßen – threatening flames, black smoke, dangerous explosions, toxins – and fleeing car occupants: After a rear-end collision, several gas bottles exploded on a dangerous goods transporter on Autobahn 2 in Saxony-Anhalt.

It can currently be assumed that at least two truck drivers are dead, said the Magdeburg Police Inspectorate in the evening. Because there is still a security area around the accident site, the police cannot yet commit it. The salvage work had therefore not yet begun.

The A2 is also closed in both directions in the evening – hours after the accident. Drivers had to be evacuated after the serious accident or got themselves to safety because they were in danger from flying material. A truck driver was slightly injured, the police said.

According to the current status of the investigations and witness statements, the driver of the dangerous goods transporter is said to have overlooked the end of the traffic jam in front of a construction site between Theeßen and Burg and drove up. “He pushed three other trucks into each other,” it said. A fifth truck driver drove into the scene of the accident.

The dangerous goods transporter was loaded with high-pressure containers filled with nitrous oxide – i.e. laughing gas. A fire quickly developed as a result of the collision. The flames would have spread from the driven truck to the dangerous goods transport. Toxic substances were released, so a restricted radius of 650 meters around the scene of the accident was necessary. This made it difficult for rescue workers to deploy.

On the video of an eyewitness it can be seen that after the accident there were several loud explosions in quick succession on the edge of the road – and fire. Parts flying around burned partly. Thick smoke rose. Motorists fled the scene of the accident. An eyewitness said: “The street – it was shaking. It was like an earthquake. And then we just said, “Run to the back and get to safety. Leave the car.”” dpa