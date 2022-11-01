Gas bills, 5 percent increases in October

There will be an increase in the cost of gas, but estimates say it will be significantly lower than forecasts just a month ago. The increases in bills will in fact be around 5 percent in October instead of 70 percent as expected. This is said by the president of Nomisma Energia, Davide Tabarelli, in view of the communication of the tariff for the families of the protected market by the Energy Authority (Arera) next Thursday. From this month the tariff update becomes monthly rather than quarterly and “if the update had been done with the old mechanism at the end of September we would have had an increase of up to 200 percent”, said Tabarelli.

From this month, therefore, the tariff update becomes monthly rather than quarterly for families who are still in the conditions of protection (approximately 7.3 million domestic customers, out of a total of 20.4 million, approximately 35.6 percent). “That of the Arera was a good choice, forced by the cataclysm that came from the markets and by the Authority’s need to intervene – explained Tabarelli -. And it was also a stroke of luck since it happened that the new mechanism comes into force just as there is a drop in the price of gas.

“If he had delayed by a quarter, from January 1st we would have had a catastrophe on the bills – continued the president of Nomisma Energia -. If we had left the previous mechanism, in force since 2013, we would have had a 200 percent jump but it would have been decided at the end of September as was the case for the 59 percent increase in electricity. For gas, Arera said “Wait, there’s a new system”. When they made the change of the update (no longer quarterly) in early October they said that with the new mechanism there would be a 70 percent increase, because there was already a bit of a drop in the price of gas. But now all prices are up to the end of October and we estimate a variation of plus 5 percent ”.