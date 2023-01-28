“I don’t want to say things that won’t happen, but we are counting that from the beginning of February gas costs could drop by around 40%, even in bills”: Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti says he is confident of an immediate reduction in spending of households linked to energy costs.

At a Lega roundtable at the Manzoni theater in Milan, he warned that the government was also working “on a mechanism whereby consumption is paid at a price that I have defined as ‘political’, in line with the previous ones and with prices that follow the market the surpluses, to reward the virtuous and those who save in consumption”.

The Arera updates the gas tariffs every month, which is why the next figure will be on 2 February when the tariffs for the month of January 2023 will be communicated for those in the enhanced protection regime.

The forecasts for the next bills certainly have an effect on positive news from the gas markets: the cost of the raw material is falling. The price on the trading platforms, both European (TTF in Amsterdam) and Italian (the PSV), has embarked on a downward trend, far from the peaks of this summer (over 200 €/MWh) or even simply last December , when close to the Immaculate Conception the Italian wholesale market recorded high prices (the maximum recorded in December was around 146 €/MWh).

According to ainvestigation of Altroconsumo the savings will be from 53 euros less (compared to November-December) for smaller apartments (50 m2), up to a lighter bill of about 120 euros for an apartment of 120 m2. On the other hand, the January-February bill should be around 80 euros less for those who live in an apartment of 90 square meters.