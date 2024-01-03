According to what was established by Arera, from 1 December 2023 the gas bill will drop by 6.7% in the protected market. Consumer associations speak of positive news but consider the decrease still lacking. For Codacons the reduction is “completely insufficient, and will not save Italians from the price increases that await them with the end of the protected market”. Although decreasing compared to 2022, the expenditure on gas of a typical family reached an average of 1,307 euros in 2023, higher by 15.7% compared to 2021 and even +34% compared to 2020 – analyzes the association – This means that compared to three years ago a unit spent a total of 332 euros more in 2023 just for gas supplies, and due to the price situation which is far from under control”.

The end of the protected market is approaching

For the National Consumers Union, the reduction «is a fairy tale that is about to end, given that in 7 days the protected gas market will cease, i.e. the one which, as today's data shows, is giving relief to families already exhausted the cost of living, also thanks to the choice to update prices monthly, ex post and not ex ante, and to change the reference index, decisions by Arera which have allowed much more significant reductions compared to the free market”. “If the Government does not renew the 5% VAT discount, which expired on 31 December, then it will be the definitive Caporetto for families” says Marco Vignola, head of the UNC energy sector. For the association, “given the price of gas communicated today, in fact, failure to renew the VAT reduction will result in a tax of 168 euros on an annual basis, which will rise to 213 also considering the restoration of the system charges which have now been eliminated”.

The bills

According to the study by the National Consumer Union, if -6.7% for a typical family in protection means spending 98 euros less on an annual basis, 97.86 to be precise, the total expenditure in the next twelve months (not, therefore , according to the sliding year, but from 1 December 2023 to 30 November 2024, in the hypothesis of constant prices), drops from 1467 to 1369 euros, which added to the 681 of the light, determine an overall blow equal to 2050 euros.

If the price of gas falls by 6.7% compared to that of November 2023 and collapses by 35.2% compared to the historical record of December 2022, compared to pre-crisis times, i.e. in comparison with December 2020, the increase is still astronomical: +45.8%. Compared to the overall expenditure in 2020, equal to 975 euros, you will now pay 394 euros more, +40.4% percent.

The estimates

«The forecasts for 2024 are not rosy – warns the president of Codacons Carlo Rienzi – The return of VAT rates to full capacity starting from January and the farewell to the protected energy market, cast disturbing shadows and will cause the bills of Italians, considering the great volatility of energy prices on international markets and the risk of speculation and incorrect practices in the delicate phase of the transition to the free market”.