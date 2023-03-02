Gas bill down 13%

The decline in the gas bill for families continues still under protection. Based on the average trend of the Italian wholesale market in February 2023 and for consumption in the same month, informs Arera, for the standard family under protection there is a decrease in 13% of the bill compared to January 2023, which had already undergone a marked reduction.

The component of the gas price to cover procurement costs (CMEMm), applied to customers still in the protected market, is updated by Arera as a monthly average of the price on the Italian wholesale market (PSV day ahead) and published within the first 2 working days of the month following the reference month. For the month of February, which recorded an even lower average wholesale price compared to that of January, the price of the gas raw material (CMEMm), for customers with contracts in protected conditions, is equal to 56.87 euro/MWh.

The reduction for the month of February, in terms of final effects, reports the authority, is coming close to offsetting the high price levels achieved over the past yearwith gas expenditure for the typical household in the rolling year (March 2022-February 2023) which is approximately 1666.23 euros, +16% compared to the equivalent 12 months of the previous year (March 2021- February 2022). Finally, Arera recalls that, as required by the ‘Budget Law’, for the first quarter of 2023 the authority has already zeroed the general system charges also for gas. The negative UG2 component for gas consumption up to 5,000 sm3/year and a 5% VAT reduction on gas.

