The gas bill drops again: each family spends 1,484 euros a year

The cost of gas for the typical household in the rolling year (August 2022-July 2023) amounts to 1,484 euros: the figure calculated before taxes shows a decrease of 10.7% compared to the equivalent 12 months of the previous year (August 2021- July 2022). The Arera makes it known. Please note that the Decree Law n. 79 of 28 June 2023 for the third quarter of 2023, therefore also for July consumption, for gas confirmed the reduction of VAT to 5% and the zeroing of general system costs.

In July alone, compared to June, the gas bill decreased by 2.1%. The component of the gas price covering procurement costs (CMEMm), applied to customers still in the protected market, is updated by arera as a monthly average of the price on the Italian wholesale market (the PSV day ahead) and published within the first 2 working days of the month following the reference month.

For the month of July, which recorded a lower average wholesale price compared to that of the month of June, the price of the gas raw material alone (CMEMm), for customers with contracts in protected conditions, is equal to 31.41 euro/MWh.

