“According to the provisions of Arera, from 1 December the gas bill will rise by 23.3% in the protected market. A Caporetto! The increase in November of 13.7% is now added to that of December. Heart attack bills, unsustainable for too many Italians”. This was stated by Marco Vignola, head of the energy sector of theNational Consumer Union.

According to the Unc study, for a typical family under guardianship, +23.3% means spending an extra 400 euros on an annual basis. The total expenditure in the twelve months (not, therefore, according to the rolling year, but from 1 December 2022 to 30 November 2023 in the hypothesis of constant prices) reaches the stellar figure of 2113 euros, which added to the 1434 of the light already taken from 1 January 2023, determine a total blow of 3547 euros.

If the price of gas rises by 23.3% compared to that of November 2022, it increases by 55.9% compared to a year ago, i.e. compared to December 2021 and by 125% compared to December 2020. “The Government is proving completely inadequate to deal with this national emergency, limiting itself to recycling what Draghi did despite the situation having profoundly worsened in the meantime Silence reigns even with respect to the end of the protected gas market which for condominiums and associations, from sports clubs to pro loco of the country, is expected in less than 3 months, on April 1, 2023. A postponement is urgently needed” concludes Vignola.