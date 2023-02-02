Gas: Arera, bill in sharp drop of 34.2% for consumption in January

The gas bill for families still in protection has dropped sharply. Based on the average performance of the Italian wholesale market in January 2023 and for consumption in the same month, a decrease of 34.2% was recorded for the typical protected family of the bill compared to the month of December 2022. Arera makes it known in a press release. The component of the gas price to cover procurement costs (Cmemm), applied to customers still in the protected market, is updated by Arera as a monthly average of the price on the Italian wholesale market (PSV day ahead) and published within the first 2 working days of the month following the reference month.

For the month of January, which recorded a significantly lower average wholesale price than that of December, the price of the gas raw material (Cmemm), for customers with contracts in protected conditions, it is equal to 68.37 euro/MW. Arera for the first quarter of 2023 it has already eliminated the general system charges also for gas. The negative UG2 component for gas consumption up to 5,000 sm3/year and a 5% VAT reduction on gas.

The reduction for the month of January, in terms of final effects, still does not fully compensate for the high price levels achieved in the last year, with gas expenditure for the typical household in the rolling year (February 2022-January 2023) which is approximately 1,769 euros, +36% compared to the equivalent 12 months of the previous year (February 2021-January 2022). Arera makes it known in a press release.

